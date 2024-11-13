Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Ex-Championship star Sam Parkin has revealed that he has been a fan of Portsmouth star Colby Bishop since his Accrington Stanley days and pointed out that the striker has good character and is an excellent hold-up player.

Bishop played a crucial role last term by scoring 21 times in the league to help Portsmouth get promoted, but the striker went through open heart surgery at the start of this season, which kept him out of action for the first three months of this campaign.

The 28-year-old returned to action against Preston North End by coming on as a substitute in the 78th minute of the game at the weekend and marked his return with an 89th-minute goal from the penalty spot.

Parkin stated that he is happy to see that Bishop has recovered from the surgery he went through and admitted that it is always tough for a player to continue his career after going through such medical procedures.

He stressed that the striker has plenty of football left in him and pointed out that he is vital for Pompey.

Parkin added that the Pompey star is a good hold-up player with an excellent character and revealed that he has been a fan of Bishop since his Accrington Stanley days.

“I am a massive fan of his; I have been since his League One days at Accy [Accrington Stanley]”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In Show.

“I think he is a terrific goalscorer, but he looks like a really good character as well, an excellent hold-up player.

“It is a real scare when you hear anything like that with anyone in life, but professional sportsmen, obviously; normally it is very difficult for them to resume careers.

“So it is great that he is someone that has identified an issue and it is something that he can play with and he has recovered from whatever surgery or whatever the procedure was and he can get back going.

“He is still a young man and still has plenty of football ahead of him and for Portsmouth he is vital, absolutely vital.”

Bishop helped Portsmouth seal a 3-1 victory over Preston, which was the Blues second of their Championship campaign.