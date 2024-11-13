Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Portugal star Nuno Mendes believes new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has the potential to do even better than he has done so far in the dugout.

After an unstable start to the season, Manchester United decided to let Erik ten Hag go and immediately chose Amorim as the new boss.

He was keen to wait until next summer to start the role, but Manchester United gave him an ultimatum.

Amorim did a commendable job at Sporting Lisbon and even defeated the Red Devils’ arch-rivals Manchester City recently in the Champions League before leaving the Portuguese outfit.

Mendes, a former Sporting Lisbon player, congratulated the new Manchester United boss and he is of the view that Amorim has the potential to do a lot more than he has done so far.

“I just have to congratulate him”, Mendes said in a press conference about the new Red Devils boss.

“He is a coach who has done everything for football and is enjoying great success.

“He has the potential to do much more than he has done.”

The Paris Saint-Germain star also went on to wish Amorim and his coaching staff luck at Manchester United.

“I wish him and all the players and coaches abroad the best of luck,”

Ipswich Town will be Amorim’s first opponents when his side travel to Portman Road after the current international break.