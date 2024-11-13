David Ramos/Getty Images

Wigan Athletic star Tom Watson thinks that Nottingham Forest’s Under-21s players are hungry to have a career at senior level and admitted that the Tricky Trees youngsters gave the Latics a hard time on Tuesday.

The Nottingham Forest youth side bowed out of the EFL Trophy on Tuesday after suffering a defeat at the hands of Wigan Athletic.

After a 0-0 draw at the full-time, Nottingham Forest’s Under-21s lost on penalties to the League One side.

Wigan goalkeeper Watson admitted that the Tricky Trees gave the Latics a hard time and praised them for their performance on Tuesday.

He also believes that players in the Nottingham Forest Under-21s are hungry for a career at senior level and added that they went to the Brick Community Stadium to prove their quality.

When asked how difficult it was to prepare for a game against Nottingham Forest Under-21s, Watson told Latics TV: “They can be tough; [we] definitely found it tough today, but I do not think that changes play too big of a part.

“I think we all obviously train together every day; we all know how we want to play, but those lads out there are hungry to have careers like the rest of us and they want to come prove something and they did well.

“They made it hard for us but got through; that is the main thing.”

Nottingham Forest’s Under-21s side will next take on the Ajax youth side in the Premier League International Cup on Monday.