Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top flight star Cammy Bell believes that Aston Villa underperformed in their 1-0 defeat against Club Brugge in the Champions League, though the Belgian club will dread the prospect of visiting Celtic Park given how good the Bhoys have been.

Club Brugge will visit Celtic Park for their fifth game of the Champions League league phase when action resumes after the international break.

The Belgian side scored a huge 1-0 win over Aston Villa in their last game and will head to Glasgow with confidence.

Bell however believes that it was more of the Villans playing badly than Club Brugge playing well on the night.

As such, Bell feel facing Celtic at Celtic Park will be a challenge, particularly at this point in time when the Hoops have been flying high.

“I actually watched the Club Brugge game against Aston Villa and I felt Aston Villa underperformed. They weren’t at their best”, Bell said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I think anybody going to Celtic Park at this moment in time will be fearful of what Celtic can do.

“They are doing so well there, loads of confidence and for me, yes they [Club Brugge] are a threat and Brendan Rodgers will know that.

“But he will be there going out and trying to get the three points from that game because I think they are there for the taking.

“It will be a difficult game because it is the Champions League, they are all difficult games but I definitely think Celtic will go looking at that game for three points.”

Celtic currently hold a one-point lead over Club Brugge having won two and drawn one of the four games they have played so far.