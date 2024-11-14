Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin has revealed that Bristol City’s lack of consistency in their home games makes him feel frustrated.

The Robins are tenth in the Championship table and Liam Manning’s side are currently undefeated in their last five away games.

However, Bristol City have failed to replicate their away form at Ashton Gate this season, as they have only won two games out of seven at home.

Parkin pointed out Bristol City have been brilliant on the road so far and stressed that their 2-0 win at Carrow Road against Norwich City is testament to how good Manning’s side are away from home.

However, he admits that the Robins’ failure to replicate their away form in front of their home crowd is something that frustrates him very much.

“They frustrate the life out of me”, Parkin said on What The EFL.

“They go away from home and win so frequently in a fashion that they did on the weekend [against Norwich City].

“At Ashton Gate, they can’t get that consistency, it seems.

“Just the two wins there so far this season.”

Manning will be working with his team on the training ground during the international break to find a solution for their poor home record so far this season.