Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke believes that Bristol City have few wildcards in their squad in the form of Fally Mayulu, Sinclair Armstrong and Yu Hirakawa, but is doubtful whether they have enough firepower to get into the playoffs.

Bristol City brought in a host of talented young players in the form of Mayulu, Armstrong and Hirakawa in the summer, but the Robins have been inconsistent this season.

Despite losing only one game out of their last ten, they have only picked up three points from their last four home fixtures and Bristol City are currently in tenth place in the Championship table.

Clarke admits that in Liam Manning, Bristol City have one of the best coaches in the division and the Robins look like a well-coached side.

He hailed Manning’s three forward signings, Mayulu, Armstrong and Hirakawa, as wildcards and believes that they need to start scoring to help the club.

However, the ex-EFL star is doubtful that Bristol City have enough firepower in their squad to propel themselves to a top-six finish this season.

“I think pound for pound Liam Manning is one of the best coaches in the Championship. Whenever I see them, they are a proper well-coached team”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“They can play in different ways; they have even gone to the back three in recent matches.

“They can counter, they can go long and they can press very well.

“I think they are a really well-coached team; they just don’t have the squad, in my view.

“They have few wildcards in their squad, Fally Mayulu, 22 years of age; Sinclair Armstrong, 21; Yu Hirakawa he is 23, they just need two of those to catch fire and to start to make a real name for themselves, then maybe they can score the goals they need.

“I don’t know if they have enough reliable firepower to win the games they need to get to the playoffs.”

Bristol City will welcome promotion contender Burnley to Ashton Gate after the international break.