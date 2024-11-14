Photo Credit

Former Benfica B head coach Luis Castro believes Newcastle United and Crystal Palace target Tomas Araujo has the mentality and quality to play for a big team.

Newcastle put their centre-back eggs in the Marc Guehi basket in the summer transfer window and were left empty handed when Crystal Palace would not sell.

Crystal Palace meanwhile lost Joachim Andersen to Fulham and they have struggled to live up to expectations this term, sitting inside the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Both Premier League clubs are admirers of 22-year-old Benfica defender Araujo as the opening of the winter transfer window looms.

Now Araujo has had his quality vouched for by a former Benfica B boss, who thinks he could handle playing for a big club.

“He was at a very good level. He did what he normally does offensively. He is very strong in that area”, Castro said to A Bola about Araujo’s quality after Benfica beat FC Porto recently 4-1.

“He has the ideal characteristics to play in a big team, he gets the ball out well, he is strong in the build-up and in long passes.

“He has been involved in two goals and several dangerous attacks.

“That pass for [Alvaro] Carreras’ goal, with the outside of his foot, is more than a number 10.”

It has been suggested that Benfica are not interested in Araujo’s mid-season departure, however if his Premier League suitors put big money on the table it remains to be seen how the Lisbon club will react.