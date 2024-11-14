Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Former top-flight star Jan Aage Fjortoft is of the view that Aston Villa have a coach with vast knowledge in Unai Emery and enough match winners in their team to finish in fourth place this season.

Aston Villa earned a spot in this season’s Champions League by finishing fourth in the Premier League last season and they are keen to repeat last season’s success.

Despite starting this season in a good manner, Aston Villa’s form has taken a dip as they have lost straight four games in all competitions and have picked up only four points from their last five league games.

Emery’s side are sitting in ninth place in the league table, but despite Villa’s recent form, Fjortoft is convinced that they will finish the season in fourth place.

The ex-Norwegian international is of the opinion that Aston Villa have a manager with a vast knowledge of the game and added that they have enough goalscorers and match winners to guide themselves to a fourth-place finish.

When explaining why in his view Aston Villa will finish in fourth place, Fjortoft said on ESPN: “Because they have enough match winners, they have enough goals there.

“They have a manager who knows what to do [and has] great knowledge of the game.”

Aston Villa will resume their campaign against Crystal Palace after the international break and Emery’s side will be determined to bounce back to winning ways against the Eagles.