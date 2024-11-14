Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Chelsea out-on-loan defender Bashir Humphreys believes Burnley are heading into the time of the year where games come thick and fast, and admits he loves it.

Following the international break, the Clarets will have to negotiate a tough run of fixtures wherein they will play three games in the space of seven days by the end of November.

The Chelsea-contracted player insists that it is that time of the season when there will be less time to focus on training and more time will be spent on playing games.

The 21-year-old further took time to insist that the prospect of playing more games is something he loves.

“This is the work time of the season”, Humphreys told his club’s official website.

“There’s games coming thick and fast, not as much training so your head is just focusing on the next game and playing the next team. I love it.”

The 21-year-old defender has also been called up for England’s Under-21 squad for their upcoming friendlies against Spain and the Netherlands.

Describing the call-up as an honour Humphreys is aiming to get game time.

“It’s an honour.

“I was there last season and I haven’t been called up to the first two camps, so it’s a pleasure to be back really.

“Hopefully, I can pull the shirt on and play again. I love playing for England.”

Since joining Burnley from Chelsea on a season-long loan in August, Humphreys has played in nine Championship games.