Michael Regan/Getty Images

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol is confident of the Reds winning the Premier League title, as he believes that Manchester City and Arsenal are not as consistent as the Anfield side right now.

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are in incredible form this season and they are on a 12-game undefeated run with seven of those outings in the Premier League.

The Reds have found themselves top of the league table with their impressive run of form, having a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City and nine-point lead over Arsenal.

Nicol believes that Liverpool look like a club well settled and thinks that Manchester City and Arsenal have yet to sort themselves out.

The ex-Reds star pointed out that he is not sure what to expect from Manchester City and Arsenal at the moment and is confident that Liverpool will snatch the title this season due to the consistency factor.

When asked about Liverpool’s title hopes, Nicol said on ESPN: “I would say very confident and part of that reason has to do with both Manchester City and Arsenal, though.

“Because they have a nine-point lead over Arsenal, they have a five-point lead over City.

“Both City and Arsenal, and I think the title is between those three – I am not going Chelsea in the title race, by the way – and those two are not quite sure what we are getting from them right now, whereas as Liverpool, we kind of know exactly what we are getting.

“Everything settled in their house, whereas the other two are kind of stumbling along and the longer they stumble and the more points Liverpool get ahead, the harder it is going to be [for them to catch them].”

Liverpool will play Southampton in the league after the international break before welcoming Manchester City to Anfield on 12th December.