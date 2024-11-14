Photo Credit

Newcastle United hitman Alexander Isak has revealed that he does not have the patience required for golf and added that he was serving as caddie for his Swedish team-mates on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old forward is in impressive form this season and scored in four straight games for Newcastle United before the international break.

Isak’s performances sent him off to the Sweden team in good heart and he had a day off earlier this week as the group headed to play golf in Marbella.

However, Isak revealed that he was not golfing; rather, he was there to support his team-mates and act as their caddie to drive them around the golf course.

“I was golfing. Or I was not golfing but I was there to support the boys”, Isak told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.

“I was the caddie. I drove the car.

“I was really just there to get some sun and some peace.”

The Newcastle star admitted that he does not know how to swing a golf club and added that he does not have the patience required to play the game.

When asked whether he knows how to swing the golf club, Isak said : “No. I’ve tried once or twice.

“But I don’t have the patience for golf.

“I hit a lot of balls away and then I just give up.

“I cannot be bothered to look.”

Sweden are set to play against Slovakia on Saturday and Isak will be keen on replicating his club form for his national team.