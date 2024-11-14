Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest have been turned down by an attacker they want to sign on loan and he would only agree to a January switch if a bigger club come in.

The City Ground outfit have enjoyed a strong campaign so far and sit in a lofty fifth spot in the Premier League, having suffered just two defeats.

Tricky Trees boss Nuno was backed in the summer and the likes of Jota Silva, Ramon Sosa, James Ward-Prowse and Elliot Anderson were brought in to strengthen the squad.

Bringing in a striker was also high on the agenda but a deal with their summer targets did not materialise.

Nottingham Forest are now planning for January and they have been trying to do a loan deal for Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel.

However, according to German daily Bild (via Fussball Transfers), Tel has rejected a move to the City Ground.

The Frenchman is not convinced about heading to Nottingham Forest despite their high placing in the Premier League.

He is not keen on leaving Bayern Munich and would only be willing to do so if a bigger club come to the table.

The 19-year-old joined Bayern Munich from Rennes in 2022.