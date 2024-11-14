Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Former EFL star Adrian Clarke feels that Blackburn Rovers cannot rely on Todd Cantwell to deliver every week but admitted that when he is on form he plays with a swagger.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder left Scottish giants Rangers to join Blackburn Rovers in the summer window.

Cantwell has established himself as a regular starter in John Eustace’s starting line-up and is a key part of Blackburn’s midfield.

Clarke believes that Cantwell offers a bit of a celebrity to Eustace’s squad and also brings creativity to the team.

He warned that Blackburn cannot rely on him to deliver in every game but admits that when he is at his best, he plays with a swagger.

“Todd Cantwell has added a little bit of stardust, I guess”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“He has got a bit of a quality, doesn’t he?

“You can’t rely on him to deliver every week, but when he is on it, he has a bit of a swagger.

“He gives them that creativity.”

Cantwell has previous experience of playing in the Championship with Norwich City and he will be determined to help Blackburn finish in the top six this season.