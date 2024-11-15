Pete Norton/Getty Images

Cambridge United manager Garry Monk has insisted that his squad will take on Barnsley with the intention of winning the game this weekend.

A daunting task awaits Monk’s side when they host promotion chasers Barnsley at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday in a League One clash.

Cambridge have not enjoyed the brightest of starts to their league season and are fighting to get out of the drop zone.

While a run of wins over Burton Albion, Stevenage and Wigan helped their cause somewhat, a 6-1 defeat to Peterborough United disturbed that momentum.

Now ahead of their game against Barnsley, an under-pressure Cambridge boss believes that there is more than one reason to feel motivated to win – the first being to respond to the defeat against Peterborough and the second being to get out of the drop zone.

“I’m sure you’ll see a determined response in this game, we’ve been working in that way all week”, Monk told his club’s official website.

“The challenge of that is something we’re looking forward to.

“We have to bear in mind the progress we’ve made, it’s a balance of both – what’s just happened, what we feel from that and also not forgetting the progress we’ve made to that previously.

“We need to package that all up to put on a performance this week.

“We’ve got a good group.

“They understand what it means to play for the club and what it means to go there Saturday and try and put a response in, not only because of the result before but because we need to and where we are in the league.

“For a number of reasons there’s a lot of motivation there to win this game.”

Barnsley saw off Rotherham United 2-0 on their last outing and won 4-0 on their last trip to take on Cambridge, last season.