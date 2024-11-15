Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Colchester United boss Danny Cowley has hailed Nottingham Forest loanees Aaron Donnelly and Jamie McDonnell for their performances during the midweek EFL Trophy game.

Donnelly and McDonnell are both products of the Nottingham Forest academy system and the Tricky Trees sanctioned a loan spell for the duo to Colchester this summer.

20-year-old defensive midfielder McDonnell has established himself in the Colchester midfield and is starting regular games for Cowley’s side.

Northern Irish centre-back Donnelly is also a key part of Cowley’s squad and the Nottingham Forest loanee helped them keep a clean sheet against Arsenal Under-21s in the EFL Trophy in midweek.

Cowley praised McDonnell for his display of work ethic and stated that the Tricky Trees starlet covered every grass of the field against the Gunners youngsters.

The Colchester boss also pointed out that the 21-year-old Donnelly maintained his consistency by putting in a strong performance in defence.

“Jamie McDonnell covered every blade of the grass, and of course Aaron Donnelly, I thought, put in a really consistent performance together”, Cowley told Colchester’s in-house media.

Donnelly and McDonnell will be determined to ply their trade under the Colchester boss this season and rack up as much game time as possible before returning to Nottingham Forest at the end of the season.