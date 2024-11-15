Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday out-on-loan star Bailey Cadamarteri thinks he is staking a claim in Lincoln City’s team with his performances and added that he is enjoying his loan spell.

The 19-year-old forward is very highly rated at Sheffield Wednesday and last season scored five goals for the senior team in all competitions.

This summer, Sheffield Wednesday decided to send Cadamarteri on a season-long loan to Lincoln City to help him with his development and the forward has already scored five goals in all competitions for the Imps.

Cadamarteri scored against Manchester City Under-21s in Lincoln City’s EFL Trophy game in midweek and the Owls star admitted that he is really enjoying his loan spell with the club.

The forward stressed that his aim for the loan spell is to play games and score as many as possible and Cadamarteri feels that with his performance he is staking a claim to play in the starting line-up.

“I am enjoying my time here so far”, Cadamarteri told Imps TV.

“Obviously, I have come here to play games, come from the Championship, come to League One, come to play games and come to score a few goals for this club, so yes, I feel like I am doing so and I am staking a claim to play in this team.”

The Imps are up against Exeter City on Saturday and Cadamarteri will be determined to get himself on the scoresheet in that game.