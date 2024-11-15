Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Manchester United could put Joshua Zirkzee into negotiations in a bid to land a top striker in the January transfer window, an Italian journalist has claimed.

The Red Devils’ struggles in the final third have been quite evident this season and before their 3-0 win over Leicester City last weekend they were the third lowest team in the Premier League in terms of the overall goals scored.

Their former manager Erik ten Hag had hoped to add to their striking power with the signing of Zirkzee from Bologna in the summer.

However, the 23-year-old is yet to live up to expectations and has only scored once in 17 appearances for the Red Devils.

With a new era being ushered in now following the appointment of Ruben Amorim, plans are being put in place to address the issue of goalscoring.

Manchester United have kept an eye on Napoli’s out-on-loan star Victor Osimhen, who is currently showing his new employers Galatasaray what he is capable of.

In the nine matches he has played for the Turkish team, the 25-year-old has made 12 goal contributions and has managed to impress the Manchester United decision-makers.

Italian journalist Gerardo Fasano insists that Manchester United want to sign Osimhen and, crucially, they will offer Zirkzee as part of the deal.

He told Italian outlet AreaNapoli: “Manchester United are said to be on the trail of Victor Osimhen.

“I have been told that the English, through mister Amorim, could include the former Bologna striker Zirkzee in the negotiations for Osimhen.”

The journalist feels that if Napoli did get Zirkzee then it would help Romelu Lukaku to shine for the Serie A side.

“Zirkzee could help Lukaku find himself”, he added.