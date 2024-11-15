Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers star Craig Moore believes that the Gers’ interest in Darius Olaru will cool quite quickly when the price needed to sign the FCSB player becomes clear.

The Glasgow giants, who are trying to catch up with their bitter rivals Celtic after falling behind early in the season, have started targeting players for the January transfer window.

Names are starting to emerge and one of them is FCSB’s Romanian playmaker Olaru, as Philippe Clement’s men look for extra creativity.

Olaru missed his club’s Europa League action against the Scottish giants in October but he has still managed to make an impression in Glasgow.

However, given Rangers’ current financial situation, Moore believes that interest in the player will soon die down as he is not set to come in cheap.

“I think their interest will probably cool pretty quickly in terms of the prices”, Moore said on Go Radio.

“If you are talking about €4m, €5m that puts Rangers out in regards to the investment they do not have.

“Attacking midfielder, 26 years of age Romanian international, I think he has played 15 times. So a handy enough player and at a good age.

“But we have spoken week after week in terms of Rangers’ financial situation probably doesn’t mean that it is a likely opportunity.”

In the 21 matches Olaru has played for FCSB this season he has made 15 goal contributions.

It remains to be seen if Rangers will lodge a bid for him in the window, which opens in just over six weeks.