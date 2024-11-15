Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has insisted that his future is not what he is thinking about as he has been focused on getting back fit and starting playing again.

Lindelof’s future has been a matter of speculation for some time now with the defender having fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Having entered the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, Lindelof could soon be on his way out of the club he joined back in 2017.

Italian giants Juventus have been linked with a move for the Swedish defender, as have their rivals AC Milan.

Clubs could be preparing to make a move and Lindelof can sign a pre-contractual agreement with a non-English side as soon as January.

Lindelof, on his part, has dismissed speculation though and has insisted that his focus now is to get back on the pitch and play football.

“This is nothing I think about”, Lindelof was quoted as saying by Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt.

“My focus has been to come back from the injury and play football again.

“But of course, there will be stories now, what will happen when I am in my final year.”

Lindelof missed the first part of the season with a toe injury but has recovered now and was on the bench for Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Leicester City.