Diogo Cardoso/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dejan Kulusevski admits it is clear that Sweden’s clash with Slovakia will be well attended as the Swedes aim for a vital win on the international stage.

Both Sweden and Slovakia are vying for top spot in their group in the UEFA Nations League and are set to meet each other at the Strawberry Arena on Saturday.

As progress in the tournament gives teams a pathway to the World Cup via playoffs, Kulusevski and his team are giving the match against Slovakia special importance.

With 35,000 tickets already being sold, the Tottenham star knows the fans are flocking to the game and believes the team must stick together.

“We know that it gives a better chance of getting to the World Cup. But at the same time, as a footballer you always want to win”, Kulusevski told Swedish newspaper the Dagens Nyheter.

“It’s going well [for the Sweden team].

“It’s a final. It is clear that people will come. We do this together and if Sweden wins, Sweden will be happy, that’s the most important thing of all.”

On the prospect of playing in front of friends and family, the 24-year-old added: “It will be incredibly fun to play in front of the Swedish people, family and friends.”

Sweden and Slovakia have ten points each.

Sweden’s final game in League C is against Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

Spurs will be hoping that Kulusevski can come through the international break without an issue.