Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Sunderland out-on-loan starlet Matthew Young has stated that he is determined to show what he can bring to the Salford City team whenever given the opportunity.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper is a product of the Sunderland academy system and this summer he joined League Two side Salford City to get first-team experience.

Young has played only in the cup games for Salford City so far and on Tuesday he turned some heads by saving two penalties from Wolves youngsters Fletcher Holman and Ty Barnett in a 3-2 win against James Collins’ side in the EFL Trophy.

The Sunderland prospect pointed out that it is vital for him to take opportunities in FA Cup and EFL Trophy games as he is yet to play a league game this season.

Young, who spent the second half of the last season with Darlington, stressed that he is determined to show what he can do for Salford whenever the opportunity comes his way.

When asked how important cup games are for him, Young told Salford’s in-house media: “For me, it is vital; I have to take every opportunity I get.

“I know obviously Jay [Jamie Jones] is doing well in the league and I have not had an opportunity yet, but when I get the opportunity to play in the FA Cup or the Papa Johns, I have to take them and show what I can bring.”

Sunderland loanee Young will be keen on impressing Salford boss Karl Robinson on the training ground to get into his plans for the next league game.