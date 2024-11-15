George Wood/Getty Images

Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens has pointed out that Leeds United loanee Sonny Perkins’ form shows how giving him confidence has affected his game.

Leeds starlet Perkins is at League One outfit Leyton Orient on a season-long loan, but has had a slow start to the season.

However, Perkins has managed to find his form and has scored in three straight games, including the O’s EFL Trophy clash against MK Dons on Tuesday.

Wellens stated that he was pleased to see the Leeds loanee racking up another goal and pointed out that Perkins’ form is testament to what confidence can do to a player.

However, the Leyton Orient boss also suggested that Perkins should have scored more than one goal against MK Dons with the amount of chances he received.

When asked about Perkins’ form in front of goal, Wellens told Leyton Orient TV: “You can see when you give someone confidence what can happen to him.

“I actually think the striker should have scored more.

“We were always just a little bit off nicking it.

“We could have had three or four similar to Charlie’s [Kelman] goal tonight, but we are just a little yard off it, but I am pleased for Sonny, Charlie, and obviously Dan Agyei after missing that sitter.”

Perkins will now be keen on continuing his form after the international break to attract the attention of Leeds boss Daniel Farke and get into next season’s plans.