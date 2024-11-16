Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former Liverpool attacker Neil Mellor has hailed Reds shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher and he feels the Irishman is amongst the top five in his position in the Premier League.

He was the subject of offers to take him away from Anfield in the summer transfer window, but none met Liverpool’s asking price for the custodian.

First-choice shot-stopper Alisson is currently out injured and Kelleher has started eight matches in all competitions this season already.

The 25-year-old Ireland custodian has kept four clean sheets and Mellor says that his links with ‘lesser’ Premier League clubs really surprised him.

He feels Kelleher is in the top five shot-stoppers in the Premier League and is confident that if and when he leaves the Reds, a big Premier League side will capture him.

“I think what surprised me was when they were talking about him moving on, they were talking about lesser clubs”, Mellor said on LFC TV’s post-match show about the Ireland custodian.

“I look at Kelleher, I think he is a top-five goalkeeper in the Premier League.

“And Alisson’s in the top five and I am putting Kelleher in the top five of Premier League goalkeepers.

“I would say [Emi] Martinez is in there, maybe Ederson, there is not too many more.

“That is how high Caoimhin Kelleher is, so he is nowhere near a bottom Premier League team if he ever does leave.”

Alisson, though, could return by the end of the month when the Reds play Southampton at St Mary’s, and it remains to be seen if Kelleher will be able to keep his position after impressing in Alisson’s absence.