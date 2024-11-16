Matt McNulty/Getty Images

A Leeds United star currently out on loan has been hailed for his ‘experience, security and leadership’ by a team-mate.

Leeds lost a host of players to loan moves following their relegation from the Premier League in the summer of 2023, including the likes of Brenden Aaronson, Robin Koch and Diego Llorente, but gained a greater measure of control this year.

Daniel Farke saw Jack Harrison trigger his loan escape once again to head back to the top flight with Everton, while Rasmus Kristensen joined Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kristensen has quickly become an important figure at the German club, who would like to come to an agreement to sign him on a permanent basis.

He has now been praised by team-mate Hugo Ekitike, who pointed out that the Whites loanee has brought in experience and leadership to the group and thinks that the presence of senior players such as him in the dressing room has helped young players to integrate with ease.

When asked about the secret behind Eintracht Frankfurt’s success this season, Ekitike told German magazine Sport Bild: “We have a good mix in the team; we pull and push each other up.

“It was easy for the new, young players to integrate.

“They have been joined by experienced players such as Rasmus Kristensen and Arthur Theate.

“They bring experience, security and leadership.”

Eintracht Frankfurt currently sit a lofty third in the Bundesliga table and finishing in a top four Champions League spot would increase their financial firepower when it comes to keeping Kristensen.