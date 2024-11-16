Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Ex-Championship striker Sam Parkin has picked out a Leeds United player he feels is not easy on the eye.

Daniel Farke’s side are pushing to get into the automatic promotion slots in the Championship and before the international break recorded a routine 2-0 win over QPR at Elland Road.

Farke went with Mateo Joseph to lead the line against the R’s, but he did not score and Leeds’ goals came from Jayden Bogle and substitute Joel Piroe.

Prioe had forced himself into the side ahead of Joseph, but Farke changed that against QPR.

Parkin believes that the Dutch forward is an excellent 18-yard box player and thinks that Joseph tired out the QPR defence, which helped Piroe score the goal.

The former Championship striker added that Joseph contributes a little more in terms of his all-round game than Piroe, who he does not think is easy on the eye.

“Piroe, obviously, we know he is a brilliant 18-yard box player, but he is not that easy on the eye, is he?”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In Show.

“He doesn’t contribute loads; I think Joseph is a little bit more all-action.

“I don’t know if at some point they could maybe get them both in the team together?

“But obviously they seem to be liking [Brenden] Aaronson in the 10 [role] and Piroe was the finisher here, if you like coming on after Joseph has probably tired out the QPR backline, and Piroe gets his goal.”

Leeds will get back in action next weekend when they head to take on Swansea City in a Championship encounter.