Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

Ex-Championship star Sam Parkin has hailed Liverpool winger Ben Doak as a terrific player and pointed out that the Reds prospect is extremely sharp and quick.

Doak joined Middlesbrough on loan in the summer from Liverpool in the hope of regular game time to aid his development.

The winger has been regular for Michael Carrick’s team and he has laid on three assists in the last two games, against QPR and Luton Town, respectively.

Doak’s recent displays have impressed Parkin and the ex-Championship man stated that the Liverpool star is someone who becomes the difference-maker with his traits in an evenly matched game between two sides.

Parkin stressed that Doak is a very quick and sharp player who can wreak havoc on opposition defences and hailed him as a terrific youngster.

“Ben Doak is terrific”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In Show.

“He was the best player at QPR.

“Just when there are two teams maybe cancelling each other out to a degree, he is someone that will just go 1v1 and just get at his full-back and he is very, very sharp and very, very quick at short or large distances, so he is going to cause absolute havoc.”

Doak has featured ten times for Middlesbrough so far and he will be hoping to impress Arne Slot before he returns to Anfield at the end of his loan spell.