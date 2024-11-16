Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson has insisted Reds striker Darwin Nunez should take tips from Mohamed Salah and stressed the Uruguayan needs to get his shots on target.

Nunez has been on Liverpool’s books since a big money move from Benfica in 2022 and has made more than 50 goal contributions in 110 appearances so far.

Liverpool agreed to pay a fee rising to £85m for Nunez, but his composure in front of goal and his lack of consistency, though, has seen him receive criticism.

Thompson advised Nunez to get tips from his team-mates Salah, who has proved himself as one of the finest attackers in the world, when they train together.

The ex-Reds star insisted that the 25-year-old should be hitting the target with more consistency and warned those missed chances will be punished during the course of the season.

“If he [Nunez] is training with the likes of Mohamed Salah, he has got to start picking up these little tips and these little pointers and take them on board”, Thompson said on LFC TV after the win over Aston Villa.

“Because there will be times in the season when those missed chances will cost you.

“I think he should start hitting the target more; forget about scoring goals, just hit the target.”

Nunez will look to having his shooting boots on when the Reds face Manchester City and Real Madrid early next month before Ending the month of November with a trip to St Mary’s to face Southampton.