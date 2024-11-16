Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United’s coaching staff are ‘like what they are seeing’ from a promising teenage midfielder at the club, though he is unlikely to be in line for first team action soon, according to The Athletic.

Eddie Howe has seen his squad tested this season due to injury issues combined with a failure to land a centre-back and winger wanted before the window closed in the summer.

The window opens again in just over six weeks, but Newcastle could look to hand some of their young talents an opportunity.

There are a few names that have been mentioned as possibilities, such as Alex Murphy, Trevan Sanusi and Anthony Munda.

While Sanusi remains sidelined with injury, Murphy could be involved in the coming weeks in defence.

Munda, who was called to first-team training last month for before the game against Brighton & Hove Albion, has caught the eye.

Newcastle’s coaching staff ‘like what they are seeing’ in Munda, 18.

However, given the club’s depth in midfield now, the chances of him featuring for Howe’s team anytime in the near future is doubtful.

Whether a loan in January might be considered for the midfielder remains to be seen.