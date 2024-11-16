Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

An out-of-favour Leeds United player has insisted he is not currently thinking about a move away from Elland Road in January.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke quickly settled on a preferred side this season and is often loathe to make changes, especially when it comes to the back four.

Farke favours Jayden Bogle, Pascal Struijk, Joe Rodon and Junior Firpo as his defensive unit when all his options are fit and available.

As such, the game time received by Austria international Max Wober has not been plentiful and the defender last played for Leeds in August in the EFL Cup.

He has clocked zero minutes of Championship football this season, with an injury absence contributing too, but something which is a real comedown for a player who played regularly in the Bundesliga last term with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The January transfer window is now just over six weeks away and the 26-year-old may want a change of scenery.

He insists though that a move is not on his mind, he understands Farke’s thinking and he wants to be fully fit.

“Things are going really well for us, which is why I understand the coach”, the Leeds star told Austrian daily the Salzburger Nachrichten while he is away on international duty.

“There is no reason to change anything. I have to stay patient and work hard.

“But I’m not thinking about a transfer at all, it hasn’t been an issue so far.

“The focus is on getting fit.”

He was on the bench as an unused substitute for Leeds’ last three Championship fixtures.