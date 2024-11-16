Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United’s sporting director Paul Mitchell is trying to widen the geographical area that the club recruit from as the Magpies look for more value for money, according to the Athletic.

The Magpies spent the first half of the summer transfer window scrambling to comply with PSR rules, while they then failed to deliver Eddie Howe with the centre-back and winger he wanted.

The approaching January transfer window, which opens in just over six weeks, will be Mitchell’s first full window as sporting director.

Mitchell will still have to keep financial constraints in mind in January, but the sporting director wants to maximise value for money when the club do enter the market.

He has widened Newcastle’s net to look outside the top five leagues and further afield.

Newcastle are also considering players under the age of 25 as they can be cheaper options than those who have already attained their full growth potential.

Which countries Newcastle will start to assess is unclear, but Mitchell has a strategy in mind.

There is no guarantee that their aim will be realised in the January transfer market and they might be forced to wait until next summer to get the players they shortlist.