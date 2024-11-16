Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Portuguese coach Goncalo Pereira has insisted that comparing Manchester United target Viktor Gyokeres to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is unfair.

The Sweden international has reached new heights since his move to Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon as he has contributed to 85 goals directly in only 68 matches.

On the other hand, Haaland has also produced unreal numbers for the Cityzens, having scored 105 goals in 114 games.

Gyokeres has been linked with a possible move to Manchester United in the wake of Ruben Amorim becoming Red Devils boss and could well be going up against Haaland in the future.

Portuguese coach Pereira, who has worked for the likes of Sporting Lisbon and Benfica, believes that it would be unfair to compare Gyokeres with Haaland.

The coach feels that Gyokeres is still in the process of pushing his career on, while Haaland is a complete player.

“I have my reservations about that”, Pereira told Desporto ao Minuto when he was asked if he thinks Gyokeres is better than Haaland.

“I played against Haaland and I’ve been following him for a long time. I think he’s an exceptional player.

“He’s a complete player, he can do everything, whether it’s in transition or organisation. He’s certainly one of the best finishers in the world.

“Gyokeres is currently relaunching his career after leaving Sweden and he’s doing very well. I think it’s a bit unfair to compare him to the other player.

“What’s certain is that they’re two incredible strikers who have been putting up numbers, which is the most important thing for a coach.

“You look at them and you see that they’re players you can trust. It’s going to be very interesting to see how these two develop from now on.

“And there’s going to be a big rivalry because one is Swedish and the other Norwegian.”

Manchester United are likely to need to dig deep if they want to take Gyokeres to Old Trafford, while other clubs are also sure to be keen on the hitman.