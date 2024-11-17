Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Birmingham City could see one of their players make a move to a club in the Championship in the January transfer window, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Blues have had a roaring start to life in League One and are red hot favourites to go straight back up to the Championship.

Chris Davies’ side sit second in the table at present, two points behind leaders Wycombe Wanderers, but holding a game in hand.

Birmingham are already making plans for the January transfer window and if they can bring in a new centre-back then they could loan out Dion Sanderson.

He has suitors in the Championship and could make the step up to the second tier on a temporary deal.

The defender has clocked just 92 minutes of football in League One so far this season, with the full 90 minutes in Blues opener against Reading and then two minutes against Northampton Town earlier this month.

Sanderson is a seasoned Championship campaigner, with over 100 outings in the division.

Which Championship sides are eyeing a swoop for the former Wolves man remains to be seen.