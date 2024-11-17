Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

One of Celtic’s out on loan stars has admitted there is the possibility he could be bought by his loan side when his scheduled stint ends, but is also not shutting the door on heading back to Parkhead.

Brendan Rodgers made a number of additions over the course of the summer with stars such as Kasper Schmeichel, Auston Trusty, Alex Valle, Arne Engels and Adam Idah all putting pen to paper at Celtic Park.

The Northern Irishman also sanctioned exits for some players, with several leaving the club on loan, rather than permanent, deals.

Amongst those to head for the exit door was centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke, who left for the Netherlands with FC Twente.

The centre-back revealed there is no purchase clause included in the loan agreement, but thinks it remains possible he will still be signed permanently by the Dutch club.

“It is a straight loan until the summer”, he told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.

“Then there is always the possibility that I will be bought.

“So far it’s felt very good there so we’ll see how it goes forward.”

Lagerbielke is also not ruling out the possibility of heading back to Rodgers’ Celtic, where he remains on a long contract, insisting it is not out of the question.

“There is always that [chance of going back to Celtic].

“I still have a contract there. It’s not out of the question at all.

“Then I’ll have to see closer to the end of the season what happens with everything.

“But it’s a fantastic club.”

Celtic signed the 24-year-old from Swedish side Elfsborg in the summer of 2023, but he struggled to win over Rodgers.