Julian Finney/Getty Images

Everton will try to take advantage of Lyon’s poor financial situation to sign midfielder Orel Mangala at a discount.

Sean Dyche moved to bring in Mangala from Lyon in the summer transfer window to add to his midfield options, with the former Nottingham Forest man landing on loan.

Lyon only signed Mangala from Nottingham Forest in the 2023 January transfer window, initially on loan, before then signing him permanently for £30m in the summer.

The French side currently have financial issues and they are looking to offload players to balance the books.

Everton are happy with Mangala and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, are plotting to keep him.

They want to take advantage of Lyon’s financial issues to sign Mangala at a discounted price.

The midfielder has turned out in eight Premier League games for the Toffees so far this season and clocked the full 90 minutes in Everton’s 0-0 draw at West Ham United before the international break.

Mangala, who has successfully avoided being booked so far, will be looking to feature again after the international break when Everton face Brentford at Goodison Park.