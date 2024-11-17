George Wood/Getty Images

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has admitted it was nice to have interest from Las Palmas in the summer as it was a recognition of his work and stressed that his goal is to be the best he can be.

Corberan led West Brom to fifth spot in the Championship last season, getting the Baggies into the playoffs, though they were then beaten over two legs by Southampton.

His good work at the Hawthorns has not gone unnoticed and Corberan’s stock has been on the rise.

So much so that the Spanish tactician has drawn interest from his homeland and La Liga club Las Palmas were keen on him in the summer.

Corberan admits it was a recognition of his work for there to be interest and that it came from Spain was extra pleasing.

“After a season like last year, which was a good season, I think it’s always a time when opportunities arise and people ask about your situation”, Corberan told Spanish outlet Relevo.

“It’s always nice to have people ask and find out about you because it’s recognition of your work, and even more so if it comes from Spain.”

Corberan insists that when it comes to his career, he wants to keep improving and be the best coach he can be.

He also indicated he would like to manage in Spain at some point in the future.

“My goal is to be the best coach I can be, that’s my day to day, I live with that obsession.

“When I meet with my staff we don’t tell each other the good things, we tell each other what needs to be improved, I already know the good things.

“Having said all this, I repeat that I consider myself very proud to be Spanish… and Valencian”, the West Brom boss added.

Corberan’s boyhood club, Valencia, currently sit rock bottom of La Liga with just seven points from eleven games.