George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United defender Leigh Bromby has picked out a Whites player he thinks will show his best after Christmas after struggling to make an impact so far.

Daniel Farke’s side bounced back from defeat at Millwall by beating QPR 2-0 before the international break kicked in.

Leeds’ goals against the R’s came from Jayden Bogle and Joel Piroe, with the Dutchman having been brought off the bench to replace Mateo Joseph.

Farke also started winger Manor Solomon, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, and he got just over 70 minutes before being replaced.

Bromby thinks that Solomon is a player of Premier League pedigree and is confident that he will have a big influence on Leeds’ season.

However, he admits that the winger has not been making much of an impact so far and predicts that after Christmas will be when he comes into his own.

“Players like him need rhythm and need games because they are attacking players; you can see at the minute it is just not quite working for him”, Bromby said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“I said before, I think after Christmas is when he will come good.

“He is a very, very good player; he has shown that he has the pedigree to be a Premier League player.

“I think he will have a big influence this season at the minute that has not happened, so that is frustrating.

“We are all waiting for him to do something, but if I am being realistic, that is not going to come for a few games; the earlier the better for the Leeds fans because we want him to win the games.”

Leeds did not manage to get any option to buy including in Solomon’s loan, with Spurs just looking to see the winger clock regular game time in the Championship.