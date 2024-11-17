Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Galatasaray are prepared to now consider selling West Ham United target Victor Nelsson in the approaching January transfer window.

Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui is under big pressure after a summer of heavy spending failed to produce the desired results in the Premier League.

West Ham are expected to back the Spaniard in the January window, which is just over six weeks away, and Galatasaray defender Nelsson is a target.

Nelsson has snubbed a new contract offer worth €1.7m per year from Galatasaray as he sticks to his demand for €2m.

As such, according to Turkish daily Takvim, Galatasaray are now prepared to sell him.

The club’s coach Okan Buruk is claimed to have said if a good offer comes in during January then ‘let’s evaluate it’.

That could well open the door for a possible move to the London Stadium for the Danish defender.

Nelsson has been an important player for the Turkish giants in recent years but this season he has started only two league games and it has been suggested that club are not happy with his performances.