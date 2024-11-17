Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool are not considering offloading a player who has been linked with a January exit from Anfield, according to The Athletic.

With the January transfer window now just over six weeks from opening for business, transfer speculation is rapidly ramping up.

Liverpool under Arne Slot look unlikely to make a signing in January unless they suffer injury issues or spot an opportunity they feel is too good to pass up.

Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz were both January signings for Liverpool, with the Reds feeling they could not wait to snap them up, given interest from other sides.

While arrivals may not come at Anfield, there is speculation over possible exits, with Federico Chiesa already drawing interest from other sides.

Chiesa joined Liverpool in the summer, but injuries have restricted his game time, while Slot has several options in the forward areas.

Despite the transfer talk, Liverpool are not currently planning to offload Chiesa in January.

If Chiesa continues not to play though, Liverpool could receive approaches for the Italian in the new year and the thinking of the winger could be key if that happens.