Currently there is ‘no sign’ of Liverpool boss Arne Slot wanting to bring in a new left-back, according to The Athletic.

Slot made two signings in the summer window with goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving from Valencia, but instantly being loaned back, while winger Federico Chiesa joined from Juventus.

The Liverpool boss has been assessing all areas of his side when it comes to what positions to reinforce since he took charge.

The Reds have been linked with left-backs, with Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas their current options.

Robertson is due to turn 31 years old in March, while Tsimikas will be 29 in May.

There is ‘no sign’ though that Liverpool are looking for another left-back to bring to Anfield yet.

Slot is happy with having both left-backs at his disposal and has handed each game time this term.

Tsimikas has so far made eleven appearances across all competitions for Liverpool this season, while Robertson has appeared in 15 games.