Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic are ‘taking a big interest’ in two young midfielders, but face competition from the Premier League for their signature, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Premier League sides have taken a renewed interest in youngsters in Scotland in recent years as they aim to tempt the top talents south of the border.

That means extra competition for powerhouses Celtic, who are keen to make sure they bag the top prospects on the Scottish football scene.

The Bhoys are ‘taking a big interest’ in Airdrie teenage midfield brothers Cole and Dylan Williams.

They stood out when they faced Celtic at youth level and the Bhoys are keen to snap them up.

However, Celtic face a complicating factor as Premier League pair Southampton and West Ham are interested.

Saints and the Hammers sent scouts up to Scotland twice in recent weeks and it is suggested that they now ‘seem to be heading the race’, in a blow for Celtic.

The midfield teenagers can leave Airdrie if they feel they have got the right offer on the table as they are only on short-term deals at the Scottish side.