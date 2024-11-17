Steve Welsh/Getty Images

Celtic out-on-loan centre-back Gustaf Lagerbielke has insisted that his time at Celtic Park has helped him hugely, due to being at a big club and playing under pressure.

The Bhoys loaned out the Swedish defender in the summer transfer window, sanctioning a temporary exit to Dutch club FC Twente, as he sought game time.

At Celtic, Lagerbielke struggled to win over boss Brendan Rodgers, who preferred Liam Scales and Cameron Carter-Vickers ahead of him, while Auston Trusty was also added to the mix in the summer.

He is not willing to declare his time at Celtic a mistake though and believes that he has benefited from being at such a big club, where there is pressure and expectation.

Lagerbielke recalled pre-season with the Bhoys, with games against some of the top sides in the world.

“It was instructive to play at such a big club under such pressure”, Lagerbielke told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.

“During pre-season we also faced teams like [Manchester] City and Chelsea.

“It’s been great to be part of such a big organisation.

“It has helped me a lot when I came to Holland, to deal with it.”

Regular game time has so far been tough for Lagerbielke to secure in the Netherlands and he has played just 124 minutes of football for Twente in the Eredivisie.

He did get a run out in Twente’s Europa League visit to Manchester United in September, a game which ended 1-1.