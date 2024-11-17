Henry Browne/Getty Images

West Ham United are keen to look domestically for further signings, with top Championship players firmly in the Hammers’ thoughts, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers, their transfer business led by sporting director Tim Steidten, shopped mostly abroad in the summer transfer window.

Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Aaron Wan-Bissaka came from within England, but the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Jean-Clair Todibo and Carlos Soler arrived from overseas.

West Ham’s hierarchy are looking closely at the club’s transfer business in light of the side’s poor form in the Premier League so far.

The Hammers, under Julen Lopetegui, sit a lowly 14th in the league standings and have a goal difference of minus six.

The club are now determined to make sure they explore the domestic market when it comes to further signings.

While doing business abroad has not been ruled out, West Ham are keen to look at top Championship players.

In the current squad, both Jarrod Bowen and Aaron Cresswell were playing for Championship clubs when West Ham bought them.

Players who are already proven in English football are likely to be given extra consideration by West Ham as they plot who to sign next.