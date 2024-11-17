Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United’s board will continue to back boss Julen Lopetegui for the short term and are hoping to see results quickly improve, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers made the call to let David Moyes depart following the end of his contract in the summer and brought in former Wolves boss Lopetegui to replace him.

Following a summer of heavy recruitment, hopes were high that Lopetegui could get the Hammers playing exciting football and push up into the higher echelons of the Premier League.

West Ham have struggled to live up to that promise though and are just 14th in the league table with eleven games played.

There has been speculation about Lopetegui’s position, but West Ham are backing him in the short term.

The Hammers will not quickly pull the plug on Lopetegui, however they are hoping to see results turn around quickly.

They go to Newcastle United after the international break, before then welcoming Arsenal to the London Stadium.

A busy December kicks off with a visit to the King Power Stadium to play Leicester City, while fellow strugglers Wolves head to the capital on 9th December.