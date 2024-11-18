Michael Regan/Getty Images

Italian giants AC Milan and Roma have not started any concrete negotiations with Liverpool to land winger Federico Chiesa.

Liverpool spotted an opportunity in the shape of Chiesa in the summer transfer window and acted to sign him from Juventus.

Injuries and a lack of game time though have led to suggestions that Chiesa could move on when the window opens again in January.

He has interest from Italy and AC Milan and Roma have been mooted as two potential destinations for the winger.

However, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, neither side have opened any concrete talks over possibly signing Chiesa.

It is suggested that Roma could be a tempting move for Chiesa due to how they use their attacking players, while at AC Milan, coach Paulo Fonseca would be delighted to have the Liverpool man.

Liverpool at present insist that Chiesa is not available.

Whether that situation could change by the time the January transfer window opens is unclear, but the winger will be wanting substantial game time in the new year.