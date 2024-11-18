George Wood/Getty Images

A Leeds United star has been ‘very impressive’ for his national team boss whenever he has seen him in action for the Whites.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds squad is packed with international stars, meaning there is an exodus from Elland Road when an international break arrives.

The Leeds boss has to cross his fingers and hope that his key stars can stay injury free when playing for their countries.

The German will be more than an interested observer when Wales take on Iceland in the Nations League on Tuesday evening.

No fewer than four of Farke’s players are in the squad with Karl Darlow, Joe Rodon, Daniel James and Charlie Crew selected.

Rodon is in line to win his 50th cap for Wales and the country’s boss Craig Bellamy is full of praise for him.

Bellamy revealed that whenever he has seen Rodon in action for Leeds, he has been ‘very impressive’ and hailed his physique and speed.

“I’ve always been impressed by him. When he went to Spurs, I was going to go to Oxford and I wanted him on loan there straight away”, the Wales boss said via the BBC.

“The amount of caps he has won for Wales at a very good age is impressive and there are more to come.

“His role as a leader in the group has been hugely impressive. I’m delighted for him.

“Every time I’ve seen him for Leeds, he’s been beyond impressive.

“His physique, his speed – he’s really quick – and just as an all-round footballer, he’s very impressive.”

With Ethan Ampadu injured, Rodon’s presence and influence in the Leeds team has become even more crucial in recent weeks.