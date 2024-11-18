David Ramos/Getty Images

Liverpool and Manchester United target Goncalo Inacio will ‘end up’ at one of the biggest clubs in Europe, former Sporting Lisbon goalkeeper Antonio Adan believes.

Clubs are looking at their plans for the approaching January transfer window, which is only just over six weeks away, and Inacio’s future is again a topic of speculation.

The Sporting Lisbon centre-back has repeatedly been linked with Liverpool, while now Manchester United are claimed to be keen, with Ruben Amorim a big admirer of the player he managed until his switch to Old Trafford.

Goalkeeper Adan saw Inacio up close during his time at Sporting Lisbon and is convinced about his qualities.

The ex-Real Madrid man is sure that the defender will eventually find himself on the books at one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Adan told Spanish outlet Relevo: “I see him as a great footballer who I am sure will end up at one of the so-called great European clubs, or in championships perhaps more important than the Portuguese one.

“He has the characteristics of a great player, possibly a Real Madrid player.

“He is still young, but I think he is showing that he has the potential to reach these clubs.”

Sporting Lisbon would likely not be keen on letting Inacio depart in the January transfer window, but they could still be tested with offers for the defender.

Inacio, 23, came through the youth ranks at Sporting Lisbon.