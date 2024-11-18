Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Sam Parkin has picked out a Crystal Palace star that he would be ‘getting the chequebook out’ for if he was looking to sign a Championship player.

Palace sanctioned a number of loan departures in the summer transfer window, with the likes of Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyim and Malcolm Ebiowei leaving on temporary deals.

Midfielder David Ozoh was also sent away on loan and headed to link up with Derby County in the Championship.

He has been out of action injured of late, but still did enough while on the pitch to get Parkin excited.

Parkin has been impressed with what he has seen from the player and has referred to his experience in the Premier League to stress the fact that Ozoh is someone who is trusted by managers.

“I am seeing Derby in a few weeks’ time and I am looking forward to that”, Parkin told the Championship Check-In Show.

“I think he is out for a little bit longer and he has only played five games. But three of those were victories.

“I have seen him get sporadic minutes at [Crystal] Palace, being trusted. I think it was Roy Hodgson maybe that gave him his first-team bow prior to Glasner coming in.

“But I have seen him get minutes in the Premier League, combative, gets up and down, uses the ball well.

“I think he looked like he was going to be really important player for Derby this year.”

Looking at who he would sign from each Championship club, Parkin had no hesitation in picking Ozoh from Derby.

“He is 19.

“So he would the one that I would be getting the chequebook out for.”

Ozoh has played nine first-team games under veteran boss Hodgson and two under Glasner.

The loan at Derby County is his first one away from Crystal Palace.