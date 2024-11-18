George Wood/Getty Images

Former EFL star Sam Parkin has heaped praise on Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga, who he believes would get into a lot of Premier League teams with the way he has been playing.

The 25-year-old defender departed Tottenham this summer to join Millwall permanently after impressing the Lions during the second half of last season.

He has been a pivotal part of Neil Harris’ team so far, featuring in all but two Championship games.

Parkin has been impressed with what he has seen from Tanganga, who he feels is getting better and better and could get into a lot of Premier League teams due to the way he has been playing.

The ex-hitman thinks that Tanganga has been so strong and aggressive, while he has improved on the ball.

“He is amazing without the ball, first and foremost, how aggressive he is, his defending, he’s so strong”, Parkin told the Championship Check-In Show.

“But also his use of the ball is getting better and better.

“He is looking like a top player and I think would absolutely get into a lot of Premier League teams the way he is playing at the moment.”

Millwall’s defence has been hugely solid in recent weeks, with Harris’ men conceding just a single goal in their last five Championship outings.

Harris will hope that Tanganga is in top form in the coming weeks, with Millwall set to enter a busy December period following the international break.

Millwall are due to play host to Sunderland in their first post break test, this weekend.