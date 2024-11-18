George Wood/Getty Images

Premier League giants Manchester United view Sunderland star Chris Rigg as the most appealing young talent who could potentially be available, according to the Northern Echo.

With Ruben Amorim installed as the new boss at Old Trafford, Manchester United are looking to support him when the January transfer window opens for business soon.

The Red Devils are amongst a clutch of Premier League sides who have noted Rigg’s development at Sunderland.

Crucially, Manchester United think that Rigg is the most appealing talent domestically who they could successfully sign.

Sunderland are braced for an offer coming in for Rigg, 17, even though their position is that he is not for sale.

Whether that position will hold if Manchester United put in a substantial bid and also turn Rigg’s head is open to question.

Rigg has made 14 appearances for Sunderland in the Championship so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

Sunderland, who sit top of the Championship table after a superb start to the campaign under Regis Le Bris, have Rigg under contract for a further three years.