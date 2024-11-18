Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Former Birmingham City scouting head John Park has left his role at Blackburn Rovers in what is a ‘surprise move’, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Park was brought in at St Andrew’s when Tony Mowbray was in charge as they looked to beef up their talent spotting operation.

The scout rose to prominence through his work north of the border with Celtic where he was credited for spotting Virgil van Dijk.

Park arrived at Blackburn from Birmingham in time to have a major input on their late summer transfer window deals, but he has now quit.

It is suggested that there have been power struggles behind the scenes at Ewood Park.

Park has decided to head elsewhere and will no doubt be a tempting proposition for a number of clubs looking to make sure they are on the right side of scouting talents.

Blackburn currently sit in ninth spot in the Championship table and picked up a win before the international break when they visited Cardiff City and won 3-1.

Park’s former side Birmingham meanwhile remain strong contenders to bounce straight back up to the Championship and are second in League One.